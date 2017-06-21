East New Britain starts distribution of material

THE Electoral Commission office in East New Britain has started distributing election material to the four districts of Rabaul, Kokopo, Pomio and Gazelle.

Provincial returning officer Joap Voivoi said the election material arrived at Tokua Airport last Friday and Saturday.

He said sensitive materials such as ballot papers, voting ink, electoral roll and polling schedules were kept in a container at the Kokopo police station under tight security.

According to the updated electoral roll, Gazelle will be receiving 54,200 ballot papers, Kokopo 46,000, Rabaul 22,450 and Pomio 32,650.

Only people listed on the roll will be allowed to vote.

Voivoi said training for presiding officers and assistant returning officers was done.

“The situation is normal and ENB is ready for the elections,” Voivoi said.

Reports from New Ireland indicated that the province received its sensitive election material under tight security.

