East Nokondi book uni league grand final

By MELTON PAIS

Bachelor of Business Management East Nokondi tamed Souths Arts Warriors with a 12-10 victory in the major semifinal of the University of Papua New Guinea Rugby League’s Francis Niltanga Cup challenge at the weekend.

Nokondi are made up of students from Eastern Highlands and Governor Peter Numu was among their supporters who cheered them to victory. As a pioneer team of the University of Papua New Guinea rugby league Nokondi had some finals football experience from last year and ran in three unconverted tries against first time finalists Warriors, who managed to score two tries and one penalty goal.

The Nokondis will now face the Veari Simbu Spiders in the grand final on Saturday.

UPNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka Jr commended the Nokondis for their good run this season.

“It was pleasing to see Nokondi coming back on their second chance even though they went down to the Spiders in the elimination final last weekend,” Tsaka said.

“Now the Apos (Eastern Highlanders) and Angras (Simbus) will face off in the grand final.

“We will wait to see who stands tall to be called the champions of UPNGRFL,” Tsaka said.

