East Sepik awaits polling teams from remote areas

East Sepik election manager Kila Ralai says they are awaiting two polling teams from a remote area in Ambunti-Drekirkir before counting will start.

He said all polling teams completed polling except for these teams.

“All the polling teams have completed polling throughout the province except for these teams from the Tunap-Hunstein local level government in Ambunti-Drekirkir,” Ralai said.

“They are expected to arrive on Tuesday. Counting for all the electorates will start on Wednesday.”

Ralai said he had asked Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato to extend polling to Wednesday.

“Apart from these teams from Tunap-Hunstein LLG, there are other administrative issues like securing finance to sort out the counting venues,” he said. Ralai said that counting for Ambunti-Drekirkir would be at the Ambunti Vocational Centre, The Maprik Women’s Hall for Wosera-Gawi, Maprik Council Chamber for Maprik, East Yangoru Council Chamber for Yangoru-Sausia, Angoram Community Hall for Angoram, Kaindi Youth Hall for Wewak and Dagua YC Hall in Wewak for ESP regional.

