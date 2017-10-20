East Sepik gets health authority status

By GYNNIE KERO in Wewak

EAST Sepik has become the 11th province in the country to gain provincial health authority status following a declaration by Health and HIV Minister Sir Puka Temu.

Speaking in Wewak yesterday, Sir Puka said hospitals in remaining 11 provinces would have to gain the status by June next year.

Following the declaration, nine members were sworn in as board members.

Board chairman Mike McCulley appealed to the Health minister to support the hospital with funding it required this year.

He said if funding was delayed, come next week the hospital may be forced to scale down services.

“Wewak hospital has not received its monthly allocation from the national government for three of the nine months (this year) to date,” he said.

“Due to the shortfall, the hospital is over committed. By next week if funds remain unavailable, the Wewak hospital may be forced to scale down services, appeal to minister (Temu) to ensure we received necessary funding to allow services without disruption.

“Early next year, the board will tour the province to meet the people and staff at each main Government facility. This will provide the board with a comprehensive view of the issues and provide a starting point for developing alternatives and priorities to address them.

“The immediate task of the board will be the creation of a five-year development plan for the hospital.”

