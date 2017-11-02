East Sepik still waiting for news on teaching positions, says official

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

POSTINGS and appointments of teachers in East Sepik who applied for 3000 positions gazetted by the Teaching Service Commission are overdue.

This was revealed by the ESP Teachers Association representative Andrew Kopta, who raised his concern yesterday.

“This should be an annual event budgeted for but for many years we have been acting on positions,” he said.

“Now that the gazette has come out, it’s our privilege to apply to confirm our eligibility but the province division has failed us.

“Due to non-payment of rental by the division, we were locked out last week until today. Money was paid to the hotel used,” Kopta said regarding the venue where they worked to make appointments.

“Teachers need to confirm their eligibility.”

“The gazette was out in August, all Mamose provinces have completed their appointments and sent them to Teaching Service Commission for approval but here in East Sepik we have not completed ours.

“According to the Education calendar, by end of last month all the provinces should have the appointed positions sent to the Teaching Service Commission in Port Moresby.

“Teaching Service Commission has extended it for two weeks but I don’t think we will be able to get it done in two weeks.

“East Sepik division of Education is responsible for payments of committee allowance, logistics and rent.”

