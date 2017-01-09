East Taraka sports supported

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE East Taraka Christmas tournament in Lae received a timely boost after Lae Mayor Koim Trilu Leahy who came on board with a K5,000 donation.

Leahy helped the competition following a commitment he made to the organisers last year.

When handing over the money to the organisers, Leahy said sports was a way of keeping youths busy so that they did not engage in criminal activities.

Leahy said alcohol and drug abuse was rampant in Lae and sporting activities bring youths out of these bad habits and engage them in meaningful activities.

“This sponsorship is from the Lord Mayor’s office,” Leahy said.

“I am fulfilling a commitment I made last year to assist youths in sports,” he said.

“I hope the money is put to good use to assist your work,” he said.

“It is the aim of my office to see youths engaged in meaningful activities and develop their talents and sports is one of those activities,” Leahy said.

Tournament organiser Justine Makanda thanked the mayor for his assistance of the 38-team comp.

