East, West Sepik to share project benefits

Once the Frieda River comes on stream, benefits has to be shared equally between the two Sepik provinces, according to West Sepik Governor Amkat Mai.

Mai said the project may be based in his province, but most of the impacts would be felt by people along the Sepik River, East Sepik.

He told The National that he had discussions with East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare and both agreed to share the benefits equally.

“Sir Michael and I talked and we have agreed that when the project comes on board, each provincial government will get an equal share, if East Sepik gets 5 percent, West Sepik gets 5 percent, etc.

“The Frieda River project is in Telefomin, but Telefomin wouldn’t be affected.

“The simple reason is this, the project may be in West Sepik, the damages will go down the Sepik River that’s why we want to make sure that the benefit is equally shared.

“In our discussion, we also decided that a special fund needs to be created for the people of the Sepik River, start at Kupkain all the way to Angoram.

“We don’t want to get back into the system like at Fly River in Western,” Mai said.

Like this: Like Loading...