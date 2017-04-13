Easter, a time to reflect

HOLY Week is the most important week for Christians.

It is the period when everyone should spend in silence reflecting on one’s own journey of life, and on the moments of Jesus’ journey to death and resurrection.

Fr Victor Roche from the Catholic Bishops Conference in the church’s Easter message urged everyone to reflect on our lives with all its successes and challenges, achievements and downfalls.

Let us spend time in the silence of our hearts.

We are surrounded with noise and music; laughter and weeping, gossip and quarrel.

In the Holy Week, the most important events of our salvation history happens – the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus.

Jesus’ suffering and death are for all of us He died for our sins because of His love.

The scripture (John 15:13) says the greatest love a person can have for his friends is to give his life for them.

We are great at preaching from the pulpit and even in public discussions on Christian values and norms but we lack the simple living of that love.

The gospel has been preached throughout the length and breadth of Papua New Guinea but it can only be of use if people start taking to heart God’s message and living it.

Although the events took place two thousand years ago, they still affect our lives as Christians today.

He came, he saw, he conquered. He came, according to his own words, so that “those who believe in Him” shall not perish but have everlasting life.

He saw and experienced for himself the physical and spiritual condition of his generation.

In his days in Judea, there could have been a significant Greek influence amid Jewish traditional religious beliefs. Like someone pointed out, the Greeks were so in love with their philosophy engaging in intellectual debate. Jews on the other hand wanted miracles and wonders.

It is the greatest demonstration of self-less love, something which is lacking even among professed supporters of the Christian faith.

What a difference is would make, if we become less concerned about ourselves and more about our neighbours.

What a refreshing difference it would make if those entrusted with leadership become true servant leaders.

That is the essence of the gospel message underlined by the sacrificial death of Jesus – the Lamb of God.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has reiterated in his Easter message to the nation the wonderful contribution the church, and the Christian community, make to so many aspects of our national life.

Without the services church organisations provide around the country, the living standards in many communities and families will be left so far behind.

He echoed the nation’s gratitude to the church school teachers, church health workers for their dedicated services to families across the nation.

He congratulate our Catholic Archbishop, His Eminence Cardinal John Ribat, on becoming Papua New Guinea’s first Cardinal.

His historic elevation by Pope Francis is not just a tribute to Cardinal Ribat’s leadership but also a reflection on the Holy Father’s acknowledgement of the importance of Christianity in PNG.

This will also be Sir John’s first Easter as Cardinal.

The country last October celebrated the news of him being elevated in the Catholic Church hierarchy.

He became the first in PNG, Solomon Islands and the region as a whole to be bestowed the title by the Pope. For PNG, it is a reflection of the coming of age and maturing of the Christian faith.

Papua New Guineans have over the decades, through the hard work of missionaries, gradually accepted that Christianity is the light we need to light up our path to the future.

We are gearing up to the national election to elect the 111 members of parliament. The race has begun. Leaders are starting to speak of their achievements and promises.

Some throw mud on others to show that they are clean.

The challenge from Fr Victor is for our leaders to follow the example of Jesus: Love for the people rather than love of money and fame, humility and action rather than words and promises.

That should be the guide for politicians when the election process begins next week.

They have to store in their hearts, as citizens and leaders of a so-called Christian nation, the important message of Easter. Let it light their path, and the nation’s, into the future.

