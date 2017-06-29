Eastern Highlands miner raises K38m from subscriptions

K92 MINING Inc says it has closed its private placement financing announced early this month which was oversubscribed.

It raised total gross proceeds of CAD$16,554,600 (K38, 809,700).

K92 Mining recently started gold production from the Irumafimpa gold deposit, which together with the Kora gold deposit, is part of the firm’s Kainantu gold project located in the Eastern Highlands.

A total of CAD$13million (K30.47m) was arranged by Clarus Securities Inc as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents that included CIBC World Markets Inc and an additional CAD$3,554,600 (K8,333,210) was arranged via a concurrent non-brokered private placement.

K92 said the proceeds raised will be used for exploration and development of their mineral properties.

