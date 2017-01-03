Eastern Highlands reports peaceful celebrations

EIGHT districts of Eastern Highlands observed the Christmas and New Year period peacefully with no major incidents reported, according to police.

Police commander Chief Supt Alex N’Drasal confirmed there was peace and harmony in the province.

“I commend the people of the eight districts of Eastern Highlands, especially community and church leaders for making sure the people observe the Christmas and New Year period peacefully,” he said.

N’Drasal also commended his policemen and women for working hard to maintain peace and order in the province.

“The credit goes to my policemen and women who worked hard to make sure peace and harmony prevails in the eight districts of Eastern Highlands,” he said. In many parts of Eastern Highlands, youth groups organised sporting events such as volleyball and basketball competitions to celebrate the festive season.

Meanwhile, 14 babies were born on the New Year’s day at the Goroka General Hospital.

The two heaviest weighing 3.3kg babies were born to Jonah James of Visi village in Wabag, Enga, and to Orpha Mathew of Kora area in Lufa district, Eastern Highlands.

Meanwhile, there was frustrations for customers of the Bank of South Pacific when they discovered that all the ATM machines in Goroka had no cash.

David Kupa said customers wanted cash from the ATM machines to celebrate the festive seasons but Bank South Pacific failed to provide them during Christmas and New Year.

“This was really frustrating for us customers during the festive seasons and Bank South Pacific had let us down by not putting enough cash in the ATMs.”

Kupa said it was better for BSP to ensure that there is enough cash in the ATM machines to that customers could do their transactions.

