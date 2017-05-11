Eastern Highlands top NSI sports tourney

TEAM Eastern Highlands finished on top of the medal tally at the NSIEastern Highlands Regional Sports tournament last week.

Team Simbu were second with four gold medals, Hela was third with two gold medals in the multisport event that saw 15 teams compete in the two-day event at the National Sports Institute in Goroka.

The teams were Rai Coast (Madang), Wabag, Mt Hagen, Don Bosco (Goroka), Team Eastern Highlands, Kainantu, Simbu and Hela. The tournament was an initiative of NSI to help provincial teams prepare for competition such as the PNG Games.

Hela’s Moses Tabale said there was a dearth of organised competitions in the region and the event staged by the NSI had proven to be a valuable experience for Highlands teams.

Institue director Janet Gimots emphasised the importance of competition as part of the preparatory stage for major events and pledged to run future events in the region.

