Eastern Papua Carnival to be bigger, better

THE annual Eastern Papua Carnival is set to be bigger and better this year with 49 teams taking the fields this weekend.

Carnival president Bede Tomokita said he was happy with the number of teams, noting that there were at least five new clubs joining the soccer tournament.

“The new clubs are all Port Moresby-based but are bringing only teams from Alotau. These new clubs are FOSA, Eastern Brothers (Alotau), Greenlines (Alotau), Pom Okeboma and East Coast,” he said.

Tomokita said of the 25 clubs, there would be 37 men’s and 12 women’s teams vying for the EPC Cup.

“I want to thank all the clubs for putting their hands up to make this tournament happen. I wish you all the best, and let’s show the soccer fraternity that Milne Bay people can play soccer,” he said.

“Remember that the tournament is to foster friendships, networking and promoting the unity of our people, it is not about fighting and causing problems.”

The tournament will take place at the Bisini sports fields from Nov 4 to Dec 9.

Defending champions Maiela (men) and Avis Keri (women) are looking forward to the tournament, wary of contenders in their pools but happy to take on the challenge.

Tomokita said there would be only four prizes — K7000 for the men’s winner and K2500 for the runner-up while K5000 for the women’s winner and K1500 for the runner-up.

He said this was to make it more competitive.

Fielding of non-eligable players was the concern raised by disciplinary and appeals chairman Peter Togs. He said this was a serious issue and each club management was responsible for it.

