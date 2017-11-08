Eastern Papua Carnival underway

The 2017 Eastern Papua Carnival kicked off last week at the Bisini Colts Oval with old and new teams putting out impressive results.

The opening matches saw the defending men’s (Maiyela) and women’s (Avis Keri) teams lose, heralding a solid start, with upsets and surprises set to be the tone of the six-week tournament.

Newcomers Green Lines, Eastern Brothers and Pom Okeboma proved to be the teams to watch with impressive wins secured in their first matches.

EPC president Bede Tomokita is satisfied the season kicked off on a positive note.

He said the overall organisation of the games looked good despite some minor hiccups which were being addressed.

“There are some minor areas of concern but we are addressing them to ensure everyone in the EPC community enjoys to promote good sportsmanship,” he said.

