Eating less meat reduces risk of breast cancer: Official

Eating less meat reduces the risk of women developing breast cancer, according to the Department of Health.

The department’s cancer control programme technical adviser Ellie Winge said eating less animal fats, less grilled and fried meat and fish reduced a woman’s risk of developing cancer.

She said it was important to maintain an ideal body weight, exercise regularly, eat food that were high in fibre, and eat more fruits and vegetables.

PNG Cancer Relief Society said women should also do self-examination at least once a month or ask their health worker to check their breasts as part of their health check-up.

The society said the risk of developing breast cancer increased with age, as most breast cancers occurred in women over the age of 40.

“The risk increases for women who have a family history, particularly a mother, sister or daughter with breast cancer who was diagnosed before the age of 40. These hereditary breast cancers are responsible for less than five per cent of all breast cancers diagnosed.”

Nine out of 10 women’s breast changes are not caused by breast cancer, however, it is important to see a doctor immediately if any of the following breast changes occur:

A lump, lumpiness or thickening that does not go away;

changes to the nipple such as crusting, ulceration redness or drawing in the nipple;

discharge (liquid) from the nipple;

any change to the shape, feel, size and colour of the breast; and,

Dimpling or puckering (pulling inwards) of the skin.

