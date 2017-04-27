EBC missionary aims to work with youths to spread gospel

A MISSIONARY with the Evangelical Brotherhood Church (EBC) is aiming to work with youths and teens using unique cultures and traditions to spread the word of God throughout the world.

Missionary David Bani from a mixed parentage of Chimbu and Western said his aim was to train youths to use their culture and tradition to relay the word of God at an international level.

“I’ve been doing missionary work in some parts of the world with the Logos Hope Ship and have realised that using culture to relay the word of God is a powerful tool,” Bani said.

“My aim is to train youths in such a way that when they are sent on a missionary trip to other countries, they will use the cultural attires, traditional songs and costumes to attract other non-believers to them then they can preach the word of God to them.”

Bani said he had conducted missionary exercises throughout the world and has a fair idea and was willing to train youths who are interested. “I want to train youths basically on cultures of other societies and on how to interact with different people of the world and convey the message of God to them,” he said.

He said interested youths who want to join him can contact him on phone: 7117 5299 or email: private4j@gmail.com

