EC: 850 international observers set

THE number of international and local election observers has increased to 800, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

He told The National on Wednesday that the number of people interested in observing the election had risen from 500 to 850.

“They will be coming from different institutions including overseas missions here, the Commonwealth Observer Mission, Australia, New Zealand, US, Pacific Islands Forum, Melanesian Spearhead Group, Australian National University, Britain and France,” Gamato said.

“These observer groups will be coordinated by United Nations Development Programme.

“I’ve written to the head of mission for UNDP in PNG, requesting UNDP to assist in coordinating the observers.

“They’ve indicated their support.”

Commonwealth Observer Mission chairman and former New Zealand Governor-General Sir Anand Satyanand was in Port Moresby for a pre-election visit from May 24 – 27.

He was accompanied by Albert Mariner, who is head of the Caribbean and Pacific Section Political Division, of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

There will be 12 international observers in the mission, under the leadership of Sir Anand, and five staff members.

Gamato said the purpose of Sir Anand’s visit was to meet with institutions of Government, including the Electoral Commission, on preparations for the election.

“I gave him a brief rundown on our preparation work and he was quite happy,” he said.

“They will be in the country starting from June 20. They are independent observers.”

The terms of reference for the group are:

It is established by the Commonwealth Secretary-General at the invitation of the PNG Government;

it is to consider the various factors impinging on the credibility of the electoral process as a whole;

it will determine in its own judgement whether the elections have been conducted according to the standards for democratic elections to which the country has committed itself, with reference to national election-related legislation as well as to relevant Commonwealth, regional and other international norms and commitments;

it is to act impartially and independently. It has no executive role: its function is not to supervise but to observe the process as a whole and to form a judgement accordingly. It is also free to propose to the authorities concerned such action on institutional, procedural and other matters as would assist the holding of such elections; and,

It is to submit a report to the Commonwealth Secretary-General who will forward to the PNG government, PNG Electoral Commission and part leaders and then all Commonwealth member governments.

Like this: Like Loading...