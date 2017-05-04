EC alleges funds misuse

By MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has accused some officials in the provinces of misusing funds allocated for training.

He told election managers at a workshop in Port Moresby yesterday that the officials and others caught involved in corrupt practices would be dealt with by the law.

“I have been informed that some provinces have misused their funds allocated earlier for first-level training in other areas,” Gamato said.

“Let me warn you that even if you pay into a private account without proper approval, we can easily track those transactions by obtaining extracts of your company registration with the Registrar of Companies and the statements in the banks.

“I have already sent our internal auditors to check some of the books, with provincial treasuries, and they have already confirmed some irregularities and bad transactions.

“If I find that these allegations are true, I will deal with you individually and make sure that you properly account for your actions.”

Gamato said there would be “very special” circumstances where large sums of money were involved.

Only he would authorise payment into special accounts to pay allowances. “All service providers will be paid electronically,” Gamato said.

“These payments will be verified and payments transmitted through bank accounts.”

The electoral commissioner warned the election officials not to accept bribes and corrupt practices in and outside the polling places before, during and after polling and counting.

