EC begins work on candidate posters

THE Electoral Commission has started producing candidates’ posters for the 111 parliamentary seats.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato told The National yesterday that the posters were being worked on by the commission’s Information and Communications Technology branch and should be completed by the end of this week.

“The ICT expects to complete the 111 posters for the 111 electorates by Friday,” he said.

“By next week, ICT is looking at printing the candidate posters.

“It is estimated that some 82,601 candidate posters will be printed for the 111 electorates and dispatched to the provinces for distribution, two weeks prior to commencement of polling on June 24.

“As of last Friday night, the ICT branch had completed 100 candidate posters out of the 111 electorates.

“The remaining 11 electorates are for the National Capital District, Western and Gulf provinces.

“Candidates’ information for the 11 electorates have already come in and the ICT has entered information for nine electorates, with candidates’ information for two electorates yet to be entered.

“The first draft of candidate posters have been completed last week, and copies were given to election managers to go through to ensure there were no mistakes.

“ICT is now working on the second draft of the candidate posters.

“Hopefully, the second draft will be completed by Wednesday night this week if all goes as expected, so that it can be sent to the senior management and election managers to recheck for possible errors before the posters are finalised for printing.”

Like this: Like Loading...