EC budgets K708,000 for casuals

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Electoral Commission office in Morobe will hire 2372 temporary workers for the general election at a cost of K708,952, election manager Simon Soheke says.

Soheke said it would cover mostly their allowance.

There will be 292 polling teams in the province (Bulolo 36, Finschhafen 28, Huon Gulf 45, Kabwum, 14, Lae 55, Markham 20, Menyamya 28, Nawaeb 52, Tewa-Siassi 14), 1712 polling officials, and 660 counting officials.

The allowance for polling officials will cost around K75,352 and for counting officials another K633,600.

“All temporary election workers are expected to have bank accounts as all allowances will be paid directly to their accounts,” Soheke said.

“Total teams for one day polls is 116.

“This will cover urban areas like Lae, Ahi, Wampar Urban and Nawaeb Urban. Total teams for multiple polling days is 176 (especially in rural areas).

“Total number of polling places is 1060.”

Soheke said uniforms for polling officials would be provided by the logistics branch for the commission.

Counting will be held at the respective districts except for Huon Gulf (to be at Polytech), Nawaeb (at Bumbu Barracks), and Lae Open (at the stadium) and the Regional (Stadium).

The temporary workers will be drawn from public servants, youths and other knowledgeable people.

