EC clarifies officials’ new posts

By HELEN TARAWA

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says former National Capital District election manager Terence Hetinu and assistant returning officer Rosalyn Tobogani are now back working at the head office while police investigate the allegations against him.

“He (Hetinu) is back in the office on special duties” Gamato said.

“He is not directly involved with NCD elections.

“He has been replaced because of the situation and to bring back confidence to NCD.

“I’ve appointed Alwyn Jimmy and Bale Kavanamur to run the elctions in NCD.

“Hetinu and Tobogani have been recalled to headquarters.”

Some NCD candidates had petitioned Gamato to replace Hetinu after the scheduled one-day polling in NCD last Tuesday was cancelled.

Hetinu was later questioned by police for carrying a large amount of cash supposedly for camping allowances for more than 3000 officials.

Three other election officials were arrested for allegedly trying to transport election-related materials in an official vehicle but with no police escort.

Gamato said Hetinu and Tobogani were the only permanent staff of the Electoral Commission but they could have picked up the assistant returning officer.

On the cash Hetinu was carrying, Gamato had said last week it was

to pay workers their camp allowance.

Gamato said it was now under police investigation and he could not comment on it.

