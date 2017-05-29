EC clarifies polling spots

By MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says he has approved only six polling places at Singirok Barracks in Jiwaka and not 19 as reported in the media last week.

He said yesterday the decision to keep the number to a minmum was because security was a risk in the area and he had consultation with the Jiwaka police commander before his decision.

“In PNG, we have one Electoral Commissioner appointed under the Constitution and the Organic Law on National Election to conduct the election and make such decisions,” he said. “Therefore, my decisions are final, I cannot be listening to anyone.”

Gamato urged the people of Jiwaka to put aside their tribal differences “and work for the good of your new province”.

“Please kindly put aside your tribal and ethnic differences and work for the good of your province,” he said.

“Your province is new and you cannot allow tribal issues and differences to overshadow control and disturb your chances of selecting good leaders to change the cause of your province through the electoral process.

“While other provinces and electorates are determined to choose their leaders and move forward, disturbing your choices and electoral process will only jeopardise your political progress.”

