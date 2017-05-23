EC cross-checks names of candidates

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Electoral Commission’s Morobe office is cross-checking the names of candidates, box numbers and their photos on its poster to be used during polling.

The posters arrived last Thursday and were sorted out at the commission’s office in Lae.

Election manager Simon Soheke told The National yesterday that he had the posters for all the electorates in the province.

The posters were emailed to him from the commission’s headquarters in Port Moresby.

The posters contain the details of 329 candidates for the nine electorates and regional seat.

Among the group are 15 women candidates.

“The poster contains the names of the candidates, their photo, their box numbers and the pictures and names of their party leaders and political parties if they are endorsed by political parties,” Soheke said.

“Independent candidates have the word independent written next to their names and picture on their poster.

“I am going through the posters to see that the names are spelt correctly and the pictures are placed correctly.

“Two candidates do not have their faces on the poster so I have told them to bring in their face pictures to put it next to their names.

“They are given until Wednesday to do this as we have a tight deadline.

“After everything is finalised, I will send the details back to headquarters for them to do the final print out.”

Soheke said the posters would be placed on strategic locations in the polling areas so that voters could easily identify their candidates.

