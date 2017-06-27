EC to declare winners

By Rebecca Kuku

THE winning candidates in the elections will be declared only by Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He said the rules for declaration were changed because in the past, leaders where declared without all the ballot boxes being counted.

“In past elections, returning officers sometimes declared winners without counting all the boxes due to the pressure being put on them by candidates and their supporters,” Gamato said.

“This year’s returning officers will have to inform the election manager of the winner and the manager will check again to ensure that all the boxes have been opened and counted before informing the electoral commissioner who will then declare the winner.

“This is so that people are satisfied that the leaders who will represent them have been mandated by the people.”

“This will also help to avoid legal battles and many other problems like the ones we have faced in past elections.”

Gamato said all the changes were done based on past experience and on the advice of election observers from the 2012 elections.

He urged candidates and their supporters to respect the election process and to not put pressure on returning officers.

