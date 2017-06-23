EC: Focus now on the provinces

THE focus has now shifted from the Electoral Commission headquarters in Port Moresby to the 22 provinces with polling set to begin tomorrow.

Commission spokesman Alphonse Muapi said the weight was now off the shoulders of headquarters staff and on those in the 22 provinces charged with conducting the election.

“The tension is now in the provinces, where polling is and the action will take place,” he told The National.

“We at headquarters will just monitor the situation and get situation reports from the ground.”

Muapi said while the official date for the start of polling was tomorrow, actual polling around the country would begin on Monday, so materials would continue to be distributed over the weekend to all 89 electorates.

“On Monday morning, before polling commences at 8am, the polling place gets set up and gates open for people to go and cast their votes,” he said.

“So far, we haven’t received any report of hiccups in the provinces, with everything going smoothly.

“I’ve been monitoring the news media and so far, according to reports, the provinces are sorting out all their materials.

“It’s now up to provincial election managers and returning officers in the provinces to sort out materials and polling officials, polling teams and get ready for polling on whatever date is scheduled for them.”

