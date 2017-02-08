EC to get remaining K20m

By HELEN TARAWA

THE PNG Electoral Commission will receive its balance of K20 million allocated by the Government this week, Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan says.

He denied that the K20m had been diverted to fund the tuition fee free education programme.

“It’s unfortunate that Electoral Commissioner Patillias Gamato, who holds a public office, would make such comments,” Ngangan told The National yesterday.

“We are managing the cash flow and it’s a management issue so the commission will eventually receive its funds this week.”

According to reports, a total of K40 million in election funds was released by the Finance Department last week to PNGEC’s account, but only K20m was uploaded the other K20m was removed.

Ngangan said the warrant for the K40 million was issued last week of which the first K20 million was paid on Feb 1 and the balance would be released this week.

“As the Government’s financial delegate, I make the call on the distribution of the funds,” he said.

“Public officer holders who make such statements, is uncalled for.

“I assure the Electoral Commission that they will receive their funds.”

Meanwhile, Ngangan explained that the TFF funds were being released on time and schools should receive them this week.

He said of the K75 million to be paid in the first quarter K53.5 million has already been paid. The balance of K21.5 million would be paid this week while the second part of the payment of K75m would be paid in the middle of third term of the school year.

Ngangan reiterated that the budget allocation of K150 million for the TFF programme would be paid and that all schools should be receiving their funds this week.

Like this: Like Loading...