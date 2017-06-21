EC must use CCTV to monitor counting

WRITE to highlight one of the most troublesome area of every election and that is in the area of vote counting.

This area is most crowded during the counting phase of the election and where foul play is most likely to take place.

I hereby request that the Electoral Commission consider and look into this area critically and where possible employ technology especially the use of CCTV to monitor the counting in order to greatly improve transparency and public confidence.

KP Eddy

Boroko, NCD

