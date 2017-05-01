EC needs additional K80 million

By MALUM NALU

THE Electoral Commission has already spent K60 million on preparations for the general election and will need another K80 million for polling and counting, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He told The National on Saturday that the K80 million is needed for June and July when polling and counting start.

“Things are going well. I’m quite happy with what the Government has done in terms of supporting us to prepare for elections,” he said.

“So far, the Government has released up to K60 million which we have used to do the work up to now.

“For the months of June and July, especially June when polling will be conducted, that’s when we require more (money).

“That’s to pay for polling officials’ allowances, transport such as helicopters, vehicle and boats to move teams to provinces. By June, we’re expecting more funds to come.”

Gamato said he had talked to Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari and hoped that this week during an inter-department election committee meeting, the increase in funding for June and July would be approved.

“According to our cash flow, we’re looking at K70 million to K80 million,” he said.

“If that funding comes, it will help us with allowances for polling officials because we need to pay them so that they are happy.

“Once we settle the polling officials, then the counting officials come in. Those are the two major costs.

“Of course, helicopter hire to reach remote areas where roads and airstrips are not there.

“And also boats to transport polling officials.”

Gamato said the K60 million came out of the K279 million earmarked for the general election.

He said the Government was releasing funds on a weekly basis.

