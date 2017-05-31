EC needs to rethink relocation strategy

THE electoral commissioner’s justification on the relocation of polling areas in Jiwaka is very shallow and completely contradictory.

This relocation has no basis because Singirok Barracks which is situated right in the heart of sitting MP and sidelined defence minister Dr Fabian Pok’s village.

There is absolutely no security issue at the original polling areas, contrary to the provincial police commander’s claims!

People from these areas will now be forced to travel long distances to cast their votes at the barracks.

This ridiculous decision will disadvantage many voters and may prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights to cast their votes.

It is also an insult for the commissioner to imply that the people of North Waghi allow tribal and ethnic differences to cloud their judgment.

Concerned Ngalye

