EC: One down, 110 to go

By MALUM NALU

THE people of Tari-Pori and Hela have demonstrated to the rest of the country and the world that this is not a “failed election”, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

He said this yesterday when receiving the writ for the Tari-Pori open seat from returning officer Jack Walara in Port Moresby.

With him were MP-elect James Marape and provincial administrator William Bando.

It is the third consecutive election Marape had won the seat.

It was also the first seat to be declared in this year’s general election and the first seat for the ruling People’s National Congress party.

“A lot of people have spoken negative things about the 2017 national election on social media and the mainstream media – that the 2017 national election will be a failed election,” Gamato said.

“I want to say that the LPV (Limited Preferential Voting) electoral system is a proven and tested electoral system.

“If the people of Tari-Pori have come in with big numbers and voted you (Marape) back as their leader, that tells us a good and successful story which will go down in the history of the Tari-Pori electorate.

“Let me thank and acknowledge all Christians who have prayed to see good outcomes of the general election.”

