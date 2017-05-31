EC to open own media centre

THE Electoral Commission’s Media Centre will be the hub of information gathering and dissemination during the election polling and counting period.

The commission’s media officer Alphonse Muapi told The National yesterday that the media centre would be formally opened on June 23, the day before the start of polling in order to cover preparations for polling activities.

It is to be operational for four weeks and will be the most modern and advanced facility to be used by the commission.

“The media centre is the main instrument for the PNGEC to communicate and share election-related information and results data with press and media representatives, observer organisations both domestic and international, Government agencies and other stakeholders,” Muapi said.

“It constitutes a centre where media can check facts and in so doing the PNGEC fosters an open and informed media environment and public.

“By way of the dissemination, delivery and display of verified election results obtained through the results transmission management system and operational reporting through the Security and Information liaison unit, PNGEC Media Centre contributes to the transparency and credibility of the election process.

“The media centre will facilitate presentations on specific topics related to the overall election process.

“Media centre visitors will be able to use terminals to search progressive preliminary results related to constituencies of their interest.

“It will only handle information and results data that have been cleared by relevant PNGEC branches.

“It will coordinate press conferences with the PNGEC Commissioner and schedule interviews.”

