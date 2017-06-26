EC ready for challenges

By HELEN TARAWA

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has told observers of the general election that there would be challenges but his officials were ready to face them.

He said he was satisfied with the officials and everyone was ready to conduct polling.

“I’m quite impressed that they are working as a team – the provincial election steering committee chaired by the provincial administrator, the heads of agencies based in the province, election managers and returning officers,” he said.

Gamato was part of the inter-department election committee which last week visited the Highlands provinces.

“The whole idea is to have the elections services available and we deliver the election services to the people,” he said.

“They can come freely and vote.”

The commissioner is also happy with the visibility of police officers and soldiers in the provinces “which gives some psychological perception that the security forces are there to help officials run the election”.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Observer Group is urging voters to abide by the election laws to ensure a peaceful and successful event.

Chairman of the Commonwealth Observer Group in PNG Sir Anand Satyanand commended the efforts of all those involved in preparing the elections.

He noted the logistical challenges and the resources required to stage the elections.

“The Electoral Commission is leading a complex operation with support from national and provincial agencies, as well as development partners,” Sir Anand said.

There are more than 10,000 polling stations.

The five million voters are being asked to choose from more than 3300 candidates to represent them in the 111-seat Parliament.

