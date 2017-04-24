EC told to include ‘missing’ names

By ZACHERY PER

ELECTION officials in Chimbu are working to include the names of more than 4000 voters on the electoral roll after a complaint was raised by intending candidates.

Chimbu election manager Reverend Tom Sine said they were attending to the issue as a matter of urgency.

He is confident that the situation will be rectified before the close of nominations on Thursday.

Intending candidates for Kundiawa-Gembogl seat in Chimbu were disappointed after discovering that more than 4000 eligible voters had not been registered.

They requested Sine and Returning Officer for the Kundiawa-Gembogl seat Nicksen Nebare to inform the Electoral Commission headquarters in Port Moresby to add the missing names.

Spokesman for the candidates Ignatius Nime Kilage said according to the roll used in the 2012 general election, 27,000 voters were registered in the Waiye local level government.

“The updated roll has only 22,000,” he said.

“We want the missing names to be entered before we commence nominations.

“It is an urgent matter for the Electoral Commission to attend to.”

