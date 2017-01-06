Economy indicators positive, says O’Neill

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says as Government operations resume, and businesses end their Christmas shutdown, global indicators are also positive for the economy.

“The New Year brings increased opportunity to expand positive growth, stimulate business and create jobs,” he said.

O’Neill made the statement when welcoming businesses and workers in the public and private sectors returning from the Christmas-New Year holidays.

“Last year we weathered one of the most challenging global economic environments in recent years, and our economy is still producing positive growth,” he said.

“There is no doubt that we are facing challenges and our Government has been very frank and open about this.

“We are taking on each of these challenges and implementing measures that maintain fiscal discipline and continue to stimulate growth.

“Our Government delivered a very careful 2017 budget that did not cut core services, that continued to fully fund school fees and healthcare, and did not increase taxes on business.

“To be reducing government spending during an election year speaks volumes for this Government’s commitment.”

He said greater potential seen in crucial sectors would have a positive impact on economic expansion in 2017.

