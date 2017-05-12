Economy to ride on polls

ECONOMIC activity tends to be disrupted during elections and may have long-term effects, Institute of National Affairs executive director Paul Barker says.

He was commenting on a statement by Bank of PNG (BPNG) governor Loi Bakani that increased spending in election would be good for the economy.

“The election period would distract those involved in economic activity, especially in the rural-based agriculture sector,” Barker said.

“The governor of BPNG refers to an increase in economic activity associated with the election.

“This is true to the extent that candidates and the State will be spending extensively on the electoral process, for salaries, allowances, accommodation, food, and considerable quantities of alcohol, sports gear, musical instruments, megaphones and other consumer items.

“On the other hand, past experience has tended to show that the election process disrupts productive economic activity, such as managing and maintaining or even harvesting cash crops and neglecting other agricultural activities, or other business investment.

“So it can significantly undermine core economic activities, as it also occurs when other major distractions are present, such as large sporting events.

“Failure to invest, maintain or harvest agricultural crops can have a long-term impact on the household, local and national incomes and the wider economy.

“It may not be great, but probably significant.”

