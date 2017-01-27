ECPNG jubilee celebrations a time for reflection

I REALISE that the Jubilee Celebration of the Evangelical Church of Papua New Guinea (ECPNG) in Hela and Southern Highlands during December has to be a reflection for the congregation and the church in its 50 years of administering the Gospel to the people.

Although there was no media coverage, I thank the Lord and the families of the missionaries for making the celebration successful and a memorable experience.

I am also thankful for the ECPNG for bringing the Gospel, which has brought modernisation, especially those based on Christian principles to the people of Southern Highlands and Hela.

Perhaps development in this part of the country was brought by the ECPNG missionaries and I am honoured and pleased to make mention of missionaries Dick Donaldson, Hector Hicks and Murray Rule, and their families.

In fact, the ECPNG and the early missionaries have brought not only the Gospel to Southern Highlands and Hela but development from a broader perspective.

Moreover, the early missionaries were the pioneers in all spheres of development and this again calls for all of us from SHP and Hela to follow their examples and teachings.

Thank God the jubilee celebration was to reinforce that relationship through giving tithes.

Reinforcing our relationship with the church is perhaps a positive pedestal for bringing ourselves closer to the church and this has many religious significance.

However, I don’t know if all of our leaders, elites and grassroots people have made offerings during the celebrations.

Besides individual reflections on the ECPNG, there is a need for a report to be made public on how the church has spread the Gospel after the departure of the early missionaries.

And this has to come from the church’s database on population segments, funding assistance, meeting resolutions, projects and programs and reviews.

This exercise, if implemented, would be good for better administration and governance of the church which will help it grow and continue administering the gospel in Hela and SHP at a more advanced level.

Mike Haro, Via email

