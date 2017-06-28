EC’s decision to use preliminary roll causes confusion: Official

By HELEN TARAWA

THE decision by Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato to use the preliminary roll and not the updated version is causing confusing in New Ireland, provincial returning officer Iven Lakatani says.

Lakatani told The National that they have not received any formal advice on the change and polling for the province had already kicked off on Monday.

He said they had gone ahead to use the updated roll for polling and would continue to avoid further confusion.

“There will be additional ballot papers now that we will be using the preliminary roll. If we have to wait for the preliminary rolls we will be further delayed so we have decided to proceed.

“Those whose names are on the updated roll will cast their votes while those without names will wait for the preliminary roll,” Lakatani said.

He added that they have advised the assistant returning officers to continue using the updated roll.

Lakatani said that those who voted in 2012 election may not have their names on the updated common roll.

Meanwhile, polling in New Ireland had started well on Monday and he has yet to receive any reports from officials.

He said the only setback was the communication problems.

Lakatani said the CUG (closed user group) tablets given to the officials were not reliable on the islands because there was no network coverage and most had run out of power.

He said there was no disruption to polling as anticipated and people were more respectful in the election period and it was a smooth start on Monday.

Acting election manager Glenson Laena also confirmed that polling in New Ireland kicked off well and on schedule.

