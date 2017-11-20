Eda Ranu clarifies claims of fake contractors on social media

EDA Ranu says its contractors had gone out to Boroko in Port Moresby last week to serve notice to customers who had not paid their bills.

The water and sewerage company came out to explain that last Friday following claims on social media that the contractors were “imposters”.

Eda Ranu apologised to consumers in the National Capital District for creating unnecessary fear and anxiety.

General manager commercial services Paul Gore said the message on Facebook was “misleading as the contractors were in the correct work uniform and had proper documentation”.

“The purpose of the visit was for the disconnection for the non-payment of accounts,” Gore said.

“While they were there, they were in full uniform, the Eda Ranu and the contractor name with ID. Unfortunately, the vehicle that the company used was a hired vehicle.

“The disconnection notice has everything in it – section, lot, name of the person stated on it with our contact number. So that would have confirmed that these are genuine Eda Ranu contractors.”

Like this: Like Loading...