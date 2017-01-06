Eda Ranu not being considerate

I WISH to express my disappointment on the ongoing water rationing or should I say complete water stoppage to the North Waigani residential area.

It started right before the Christmas period with no formal advertisement via the media.

Water would just be switched off and on without any prior notice or toksave.

Waterflow to this area has been greatly affected since the Christmas period.

It was back to normal again during the whole New Year Period up until Tuesday this week when it all started again. We are living in the big capital city of Port Moresby and not back in the village — so why are we still having water rationing?

It seems that Eda Ranu has made no attempt in notifying residents in this area on definite scheduled rationing times.

They just seem to think that it’s okay to turn off and turn on the water whenever they see fit.

I am very disappointed in the lack of communication between EDa Ranu and the residents. We are the hardworking citizens who sacrifice to make water bill payments every fortnight for them to provide this vital service to us. The water rationing is proving to be a major inconvenience to most of the residents, especially for mothers, who have infants and young children, as well the working class people.

For adults, we can sustain ourselves but be considerate of the babies and the small kids who have constant needs that mostly involve the usage of water.

Concerned Resident, Via email

