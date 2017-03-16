Cardinal Sir John Ribat last week told head teachers of Catholic schools to educate children to become good Christians and citizens.

At the annual conference of the Catholic agency schools in Port Moresby attended by 27 head teachers, Cardinal Ribat said the teacher’s role was significant.

“The Catholic Church is a big service provider in our country and teachers should be committed in maintaining the standards and practices in our school,” he said.

He also cautioned about rules on the use of cell phones in schools.

“The schools cannot have a uniform policy on mobile phones because different levels should employ policies workable in the grade levels of school,” he said.

“The pros and cons of mobile phones are a global issue however, the focus is on the children in our schools and it is affecting their learning, class participation and behavior.

“Some schools like Limana Vocational, La Salle Technical College and St. Therese Primary and Secondary Schools have their policies while others are yet to talk to parents and boards.”

Father Ambrose Pereira made short video presentations, activities, discussions and use of terminologies to help head teachers understand social media.

Catholic Education secretary Danny Kepui talked about the affirmations of the 2017 pastoral theme, religious education as a compulsory subject, appraisal/Performance report, agency fees and the Education Act.

The annual gathering was organized by Sr. Imelda Mission and held at the Sivarai Namona Pastoral Centre.

Like this: Like Loading...