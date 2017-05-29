Education board in Central gets new vehicle

THE Central government on Friday gave a new vehicle to its provincial education board (PEB) to assist the education sector in Central.

Administrator Geni Guni Raga presented the keys of the new Toyota Landcuiser to education adviser Philip Alu at the provincial administration office at Konedobu, Port Moresby, after the swearing-in of new PEB members.

Raga said the education sector was presented with the vehicle because the administration wanted the sector to deliver services right down to the village level.

“We are presenting the vehicle because we want services to be carried out to the districts and the local level governments for our local people to benefit from them,” he said.

“The administration’s aim is to equip our sectors so that they can go down to where our people are and deliver services.”

Before presenting the vehicle key, Raga urged the provincial education adviser and his officers to be responsible when using the vehicle.

“Let us be responsible people because the resource being given to us is to help us do our work,” he said.

“Let’s take that into our hearts and use the resource wisely.

“The education adviser and your staff, use the vehicle for its purpose and there should be no abuse of the vehicle for drinking purposes.

“If we become irresponsible with this resource, then the rest of the people including ourselves will suffer.”

