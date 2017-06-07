Education centres provide course to boost job-seeking capacity

Young people today are staring at an uncertain future, says the chief executive officer of Minerva Learning Centres, Sanjay Vaidya.

“If you look at the scenario in PNG, our students are not getting jobs while at the same time one sees many expatriates holding down jobs that while requiring high skills and experience, are definitely not outside the capacity of Papua New Guinean nationals to do,” he said

“This paradoxical situation can best be explained by the lack of inputs and exposure to global skill sets and curriculum rather than incompetence or lack of ability in our students.”

He said that due to the hardships faced, the Minerva Learning Centres in collaboration with Jubilee Institute of Higher Education, intends to provide students with globally-recognised credentials to enable them to work anywhere in the world in the field of information technology.

“I honestly believe that this is the concern for students getting the competence to hold their own in the job market – both in Papua New Guinea and overseas,” he said.

He said the course was formally launched in the market in Jan this year.

Like this: Like Loading...