Education Dept needs to walk the talk on project fees

EVERY year the Education minister and department secretary have threatened schools boards and principals for charging school fees on the pretext of project fees.

One wonders how many school boards and principals have been disciplined so far.

The minister and secretary should not issue threats when they cannot carry out their intentions as you are fooling nobody but themselves.

Parents thought their burdens have been lifted but there is no difference whether there is TFF being paid by the Government or not.

Can the two gentlemen come up with some strict measures and discipline school boards and principals to the extent of dissolving a school board or sacking a school principal for defying legal directives?

Take action rather than issuing threats that are not effective.

It’s like having a school rule and not implementing it.

It is just another joke so don’t think your threats would be heeded even during this school year.

Peter Akori

Okapa, EHP

