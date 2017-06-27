I WOULD like to thank Jim Manasu who wrote to the Letters page of The National yesterday (June 26) and also many other teachers who have voiced their concerns regarding the non-production of the Vacancy Gazette for some years. The non-production of the Education Gazette has been a concern for me and an important priority for the department since my appointment in October 2016.

I have ensured that the production of the Gazette is a priority for the department since. The good news I have for our more than 56,000 teachers nationwide including Manasu is that the Education Gazette has been produced and will be available soon for them to apply for promotions or to confirm their eligibility. The full details on the production and distribution of the Education Gazette will soon be made available to each provincial division of education and also in the media.

DR UKE KOMBRA, PhD

Secretary for Education

Like this: Like Loading...