Education institute enrols second batch

By OGIA MIAMEL

PNG Life Education Institute enrolled its second batch of youths in Port Moresby to undergo two months of life skills training last week, director Ray Gini says.

Gini told The National that the institute enrolled a total of 40 students and expected more to enrol.

He said since its establishment in 2011, the institution has graduated and created employment opportunities for over 2000 youths in Port Moresby.

The institution provided short skills training programme on sales and marketing, merchandising, purchasing and stock control, personal development and basic business or organisation studies.

“The institution is helping the youths,” Gini said.

“We have good communication with many different companies.

“When we are training a batch they request for students to work with them. Some of the companies are; Boroko Motors, Rad-Tel PNG Ltd, Panamax, Electrical Wholesale, Remington Technologies, Nestle Ltd, PNG Airs Services and Curtain Brothers.

He said 30 youths from ATS settlement graduated recently and 12 were given job offers.

“I appeal to the Government to support the institution in terms of funding to keep the programme sustainable because the institution has given the youths hope,” Gini said.

He said they wrote to several government departments but only the Religion, Youth and Community Development Minister Delilah Gore responded verbally without indication of funding.

