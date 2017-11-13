Education to introduce new structure: Kuman

EDUCATION Minister Nick Kuman, pictured, says there will be a new education structure introduced next year.

“The one-six-six school structure in the national education system will be implemented in 2018, starting with the National Capital Districts schools,” Kuman said.

He mentioned the plan during the Waigani Christian College graduation in Port Moresby on Friday.

“In this structure, each student will spend 13 years of schooling comprising one year elementary education, six years primary education and six years secondary education.

Kuman said the structure would allow all students to continue to grade 12.

“A child will start formal education at the age of five and is expected to complete secondary schooling at grade 12 at the age of 17 or 18,” Kuman said.

“The basis of introducing one-six-six school structure is to improve the quality of education and accessibility.

“The one-six-six school structure will have all children completing elementary to grade 12.”

He said the Waigani Christian College was a private institution regulated by the Education Department which had this structure.

“As the department looks forward to implementing the one-six-six structure, Waigani Christian College is already implementing this,” Kuman said

“I have directed the abolishment of Grade Eight and Grade 10 examinations for selection purposes.

“This will be abolished over time as we create adequate space to take every student.”

