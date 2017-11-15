Education leaders train to enhance school management

SEVERAL directors for the International Education Agency (IEA) took part in a two-day training aimed at enhancing the management of the schools nationwide.

The training, which was conducted in Port Moresby on Friday, covered 12 topics on school directors and boards’ roles and responsibilities. IEA board chairman Mea Ravu told The National that this was an initiative to have a uniform approach to management decisions under his leadership.

“IEA is the enabler for each of these individual schools and we have over 20 schools, four TAFE’s (Technical and Further Education colleges) across the country and the heads of these institutions have a critical role around providing that support infrastructure.

“Now in order to meet our objective which is to provide the best private education in the country and also in the region as well we have to reinvest into our infrastructure and that also means building the capacity of the heads of our organisation,” Ravu said.

“I have put all our directors through an induction with the PNG Institute of Directors so that our board can run effectively.

“So that our directors have can have an understanding on their roles and responsibilities when we participate in board meetings.

“I’m putting all our directors through the course and we have also opened it up to the Port Moresby and Lae-based board of governors because these schools are the largest in the IEA family.”

