Education does not get direct funds: Kombra

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Department of Education does not receive direct funds to support schools in the provinces, Secretary Dr Uke Kombra says.

Kombra told The National that functionally by law, the money is given to the provinces through the provincial and district services improvement programs.

The department does not get any funding for infrastructure support, he said.

“We working with the provinces we advise them on the projections of population, they need to build enough so that everyone goes from prep up to Grade 12,” he said.

“That’s as far as we can go and advise.

“We do provide advise for standard kinds of classrooms they should build, the dormitories should have and all that kind of technical advice we do provide in terms of infrastructure and planning but we do not provide direct funding.”

He said the department works with the development partners including the Australian government to support various schools.

Kombra said a number of schools have been identified in every province where the support is given as a kit including staff house, toilets and classrooms.

“Whatever funds that we give as Tuition Fee Free, the local MPs do contribute a lot towards infrastructure,” he said.

“It’s a complementary programme that TFF plus members of government and provincial government to put together.”

