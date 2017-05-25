Education should not be politicised, official says

THE education of children should not be politicised during general election campaigning, says Morobe education adviser Keith Jiram.

“Let us work together as parents, teachers, candidates and supporters to allow learning in schools to progress during election period without any setbacks,” he said.

He said school facilities should not be used for campaigning and candidates and teachers should keep politics out of the school grounds.

“The education of our children is very important and don’t let

Like this: Like Loading...