Education offices impressed with investments

HUON Gulf education officers are impressed with the result of investments in education over the last four years.

District education manager Moses Wanga and standards officer Sam Geseng said K4.568 million from the district services funding was invested into education.

Achievements since 2013 under the leadership of MP Ross Seymour and the district authority include registering five new primary schools, tertiary scholarships, teachers’ yearly travels to and from schools, teachers’ houses and classrooms, teachers’ conference, EQUITV, rural school library, education survey and launching of Wampar High School.

Wanga said that K200,000 was spent in 2013 followed by K1.105 million in 2014, K1.3 million in 2015 and K2.260 million last year.

He said tertiary scholarships saw K3.7 million spent since 2014, with K500,000 paid for 165 students then.

That was followed up by K1 million for 246 students in 2015, and an additional K700,000 in 2016 for 392 students.

