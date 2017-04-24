Education is parents’ investment, MP says

EDUCATION is a “seed” parents’ plant and harvest in future determined by the soil fertility and how it is nurtured, Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour says.

Seymour referred to school pupils as the seeds, quality learning facilities and equipment as soil fertility and teachers and parental roles in nurturing pupils.

He said the pupil’s academic performance is determined by collective efforts that ensures brighter future.

As a result, the district invested K4,568 million to developed education facilities include classrooms, fencing, EQUITV equipment, libraries and tertiary scholarships since 2013-2016.

Seymour said that K3.7 million was invested for tertiary scholarships programme benefitting 1435 students since 2014-2016.

Seymour remarked at Markham Farm Primary School in Wampar when opening a second double classroom on Tuesday.

The classroom was opened three months apart after Seymour made the pledge at the opening of the first double classroom replacing two kunai classrooms in December.

The classrooms cost the district K80,000 per building.

Seymour assured to see educated citizens in the district to involve meaningfully in the development and urged the community to look after the services.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru’s pledge to build another double classroom is still pending.

Like this: Like Loading...